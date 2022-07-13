CKW Financial Group Has $199,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $6.14 on Wednesday, hitting $216.84. 33,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average of $225.55. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

