Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

