Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Up 0.9%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.38). 10,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 870,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.38).

The firm has a market cap of £135.51 million and a PE ratio of 3,230.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Circassia Group Company Profile (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

