Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 6.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 473,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 517,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 140,653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

