Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 6.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 473,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 517,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Mining (CIFR)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.