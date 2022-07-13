Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.17

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $8.29. Cineplex shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

