CIBC Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.41.

TVE traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.79. 2,952,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.88. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Marnie Smith purchased 19,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,069.76. Also, Director Ian Robert Currie purchased 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at C$3,440,822.55.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

