CIBC Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) to Neutral

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.55.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.08. 480,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.72. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.