Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.31 and last traded at $83.96. Approximately 41,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,077,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18.
About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
