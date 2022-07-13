Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Price Up 6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.45 and last traded at $83.39. Approximately 31,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,078,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 and sold 205,986 shares valued at $19,823,966.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.