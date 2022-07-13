Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 1.3% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.01 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

