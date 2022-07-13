CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Increased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. CGI makes up 5.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of CGI worth $37,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.29. 1,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,814. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

