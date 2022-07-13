Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Richard A. Gephardt Sells 4,480 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.91. 2,423,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

