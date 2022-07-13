Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $302,005.07 and approximately $2,030.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

