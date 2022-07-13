CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENQ. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CENAQ Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENQ remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. CENAQ Energy has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

