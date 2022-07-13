Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $144.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Celanese traded as low as $106.33 and last traded at $107.34. 9,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,265,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.66.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 223.4% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 231,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 160,205 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Celanese by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Celanese by 22,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

