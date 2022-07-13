Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Celanese has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Celanese to earn $16.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,178. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 338.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

