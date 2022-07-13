Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Casper has a market capitalization of $160.68 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00106752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,999,620,995 coins and its circulating supply is 5,422,682,534 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.