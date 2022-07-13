Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.88

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

