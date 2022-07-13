Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $7,178,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 16.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

AON stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,311. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

