Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,310 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.60. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

