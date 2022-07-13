Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,870 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

LH stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.89. 1,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

