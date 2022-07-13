Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after buying an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Garmin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,850,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568,572 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GRMN traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.19. 3,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,131. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

