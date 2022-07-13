Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTD traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,186.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,214.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,352.55. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

