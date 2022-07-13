Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.20.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.98. 1,465,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,727. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$46.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.88.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

