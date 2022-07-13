Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.
Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)
