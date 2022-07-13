Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, extraction, and development of precious and base metal projects, and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that includes 26 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits covering an area of 851.9 hectares located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

