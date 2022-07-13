Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canoo traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 573,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,169,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.59.
Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
