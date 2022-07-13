Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canoo traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 573,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,169,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.