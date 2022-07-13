Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 0.01 on Wednesday, reaching 30.14. 147,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,610,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of 28.22 and a 200-day moving average of 47.65.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

