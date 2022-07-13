Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLNC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.