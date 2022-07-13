Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $70.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.78.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 193,099 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $11,894,898.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,916,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $497,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 42.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

