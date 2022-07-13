Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CLBS opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

