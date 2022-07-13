Burency One Day Trading Volume Reaches $248,052.00 (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Burency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $857,853.91 and approximately $248,052.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Burency Profile

BUY is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars.

