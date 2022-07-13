Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) PT at $29.36

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $25,894,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Schneider National by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 846,374 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $16,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 407,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

