Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 39,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 265,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

BMY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 166,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

