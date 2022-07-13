Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $4,145,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 71,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of BMY opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.