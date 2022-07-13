Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $4,145,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 71,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BMY opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
