Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $343,850.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.12. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in BOX by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 34.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
