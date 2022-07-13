BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.90

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.90 and last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.32.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

