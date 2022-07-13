BMO Capital Markets Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to C$2.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.79.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 380,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,141. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $538.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

