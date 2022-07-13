Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.
Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,453. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.
BXSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
