Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,453. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

BXSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 431,568 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 168,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.