Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 383,396 shares worth $19,830,753. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

