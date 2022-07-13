Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 183400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.20 target price on shares of Blackrock Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

