Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Trading Down 4.7%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bionomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.89% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

