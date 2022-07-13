Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 17,798 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.54. The company had a trading volume of 65,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,829. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

