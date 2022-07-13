Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000.

SCHD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. 59,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,291. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26.

