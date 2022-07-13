Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,416 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.37. 10,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,942. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.