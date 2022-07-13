BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.90. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 10,413 shares.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

