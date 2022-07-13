Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

Shares of BDC opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.29. Belden has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

