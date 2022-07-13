Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.86.

BDX opened at $236.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

