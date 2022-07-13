Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 30,684 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,684 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $35,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $7,880,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 623,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,299,000 after buying an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 353,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,642. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.