Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $460,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. 28,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.29 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

