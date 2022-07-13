Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.05. 14,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

